NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance passed out flyers and emergency preparedness kits on Saturday, doing its part to get Eastern North Carolina ready for the upcoming hurricane season.

Over 10,000 people in the Craven County community were impacted by Hurricane Florence in 2018. Four years later, organizers said they are still working to recover from the damaging storm.

“We have 467 people in active case management.,” said Kristy Kulberg, director of operations at Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance. “There’s another, probably about I would say two to 500 people, that are probably still out there that we have who are still struggling to get in contact with. So there’s quite a few out there. We get new intakes every week.”

According to the North Carolina State Climate Office, hurricanes make landfall about once every four years. One local man who was impacted by Florence said he understands why being prepared for hurricane season is important for everyone.

“Some people have never been through a hurricane before and you need to know what the situation is gonna be like in case of a hurricane,” said Melvin Alston, a Pamlico County resident.

During Saturday’s event, organizers provided resources such as insurance information, support with utility bills and recovery aid. To prepare, officials were encouraged to get an emergency kit with flashlights, a weather radio and Ziploc bags to keep important documents safe.

“It’s always good to prepare for the worst, but hope for the best because the storms can change very quickly. And that causes a big issue when you sit back and say well that’s not going to happen. And that’s when we have a lot of problems. So we want everybody to be safe,” said State Voluntary Agency Liaison for North Carolina Department Emergency Management, Phil Triplett.

Organizers said they’re still helping Florence survivors and those trying to recover from hurricane damage. That’s why they want to prepare people the best they can because they said one hurricane is all it takes to change people’s lives.