KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The City of Kannapolis is asking people living off Tiffany Drive to stay out of their homes.

That’s due to major flooding Tuesday afternoon, causing extensive damage and making the homes unsafe to live in.

“When it reached almost the third step, I said let’s go,” said Nivia Alarcon, a Town and Country neighborhood resident, which is on Tiffany Drive off Pine Street.

Alarcon had six kids, plus other family members, and only minutes to get out, as floodwaters rushed into her home Tuesday.

“It was scary,” Alarcon said. “It was really scary trying to get them out as quickly as I could.”

The Town and Country mobile home park in Kannapolis was underwater.

In all, around 30 people were forced to evacuate.

“The water was getting into our cars and stuff, but that’s our only transportation,” said Alarcon. “That’s all we got, so we had to get it out of here.”

Though improvements were reported from the severe flooding in Kannapolis, some residents are still being asked to stay out of their homes.

The water receded a day later, but some neighbors still couldn’t live in their homes.

“Scared, worried, what am I going to do with the kids and stuff?” Alarcon questioned. “Because we can’t stay here with no power.”

Alarcon says officials are shutting off her power because water damaged the electrical box.

Video shows the severity of flooding at Wilson Elementary off Pine Street. Water rescues are underway.

She’s one of several neighbors also to get a notice that because her home is in a flood plain and was damaged, she has to get an inspection before any repairs, or she can live in her home.

“Every time it rains, we check the creek every 15 minutes,” she said.

This is the third time in almost five years the mobile home park has flooded, Alarcon said.

“The water was so high; it rose quickly; it’s never been this fast,” she explained.

