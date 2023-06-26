KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Being a firefighter is a tough job on a normal day, but when you add extreme temperatures, it becomes even more challenging.

“The gear we wear can add 10, 20, 30 degrees temperature internally,” said Lt. Banks Nimmo with Kinston Fire and Rescue.

When you add the nearly 30-pound gear on top of the hot temperatures Eastern North Carolina is seeing, it can even be dangerous.

“One thing we try to do is prepare the day before,” Nimmo said. “Before shift, we pre-hydrate and drink as much water as possible.”

Along with hydrating, Kinston Fire and Rescue also has protocols to take care of themselves.

“We have rehab set up and we have a policy in place,” he said. “We have to go to rehab after a certain amount of time and stay in there. When vitals are taken and they’re above a certain criteria, then we have to extend that rehab time.”

They’re staying proactive whether they’re fighting fires or training to fight one.

“We normally just take breaks when we’re training on hot days,” Nimmo said. “We’ll go in different rotations and sit out 10 to 15 minutes and if longer is needed we’ll do that as well.”

They’re even giving you some of the same tips to stay safe in the summer heat.

“Drink as much water as you can,” he said. “That’s really very important. We use Facebook to give out tips to the public and warn them when we will have extreme heat. When possible, we give out fans to those who need it, and we encourage the community to check on the elderly who may not be able to get out and stay cool.”

Kinston Fire and Rescue officials also said they’re staying prepared and heat-aware so that they’re ready to help you and any other emergencies around the city.