“First Alert Weather Day”: T-storm activity will ramp up this afternoon

SUMMARY: High heat and high humidity will help destabilize the atmosphere the next few afternoons. This will allow for sunshine to start your days followed by afternoon showers/thunderstorms. Some of those storms could become severe and that is why a “First Alert Weather Day” remains in effect today.

TODAY: AM sunshine will lead to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Scattered showers and strong/severe storms are likely for the afternoon and early evening. Highs will manage the lower/middle 90s with heat indices approaching 105°.

TONIGHT: Storms should come to an end early with mostly cloudy skies thereafter. Lows will bottom out in the middle/upper 70s. Your fireworks forecast (around 9pm) shows just a spotty shower/storm, otherwise most of us will be drying out by then.

LOOKING AHEAD: Daytime heating and humidity will help to bubble up more showers and thunderstorms to round out the work week and headed into the weekend.

