First Alert Forecast: Warm and Humid weather leads to Unsettled Weekend Conditions.

SUMMARY: Although High Pressure remains to our east, warm and humid conditions will continue raise instability this evening. It is possible that a stray shower or isolated storms will pop up along the coast.

TONIGHT: The atmosphere will remain rather moist this evening. This increase of instability has already lead to coastal showers, and it is quite possible we’ll continue to see a few isolated storms and downpours. The threat for severe weather is low, but do not rule out the chance for a stray thunderstorm or shower in your area tonight. Lows for this evening will remain in the mid to upper seventies

TOMORROW/ LOOK AHEAD: . Look out for warm and humid conditions on Sunday. You might want to stay indoors if you are afraid of breaking a sweat. High temperatures will be in the lower nineties and upper eighties for the afternoon. The chance for rain increases as we draw nearer to the workweek. A new Frontal System is expected to arrive on Monday and Bring some precipitation along with it .

