Flooding issues continue in Greene County as water edges road into Hookerton

HOOKERTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The rain is moving out but it will be days before the flooding does.

Many rivers and creeks across Eastern North Carolina are past their usual banks after this week’s storms. That’s causing road closures and other issues in places like Hookerton in Greene County.

“If you don’t have to travel just stay home. It’s a mess, it’s messy outside and it just puts you in a dangerous position,” said David Lancaster, Greene County Emergency Services Coordinator.

People say they’ve been flooded before and hope it won’t equal the worst they suffered. Brenda Jenkins has kept a close eye on Contentnea Creek since 1999.

“I think I have moved out about three times since then but thank the good Lord I’ve only gotten flooded one time,” said Jenkins, a Hookerton resident.



Lancaster said it’s only a matter of time before water spills over more roads.

“If it rises another foot, it will probably cross (NC Hwy.) 123 and isolate Hookerton a little bit,” said Lancaster.

Lancaster reassured neighbors the high water will recede within days. His advice? If people have to go somewhere, don’t do it at night. They won’t be able to see whether a road’s been washed out.

“If you have to travel, just try to travel in the daylight hours and leave home with plenty of time to take an alternate route if you need to,” said Lancaster.

Lancaster is not expecting any major damage from flooding but he and his team will be watching in case that changes.