Flooding reported in Outer Banks and around the region after heavy rain

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Flooding has been reported in the Outer Banks, northeast North Carolina and on the Southside after heavy rainfall overnight into Wednesday morning.
A flash flood warning was issued for southern Dare County until 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
AJ Gazda in Hatteras Village reported 5 inches in his rain gauge on Wednesday morning, and shared a photo of an SUV partially submerged in Rodanthe.
About 3-5 inches of additional rainfall were expected to fall in the area on Wednesday, WAVY meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler said.
By 1 p.m., WAVY’s Casey Lehecka said that some areas of the Outer Banks had received more than 5 inches of rain. The Wilmington area saw more than 9 inches.
Elsewhere in eastern Virginia and North Carolina, rain totaled between .4 inches and 2.2 inches.
In northeast North Carolina, Elizabeth City asked people to drive carefully due to many streets being flooded in low-lying areas and Chesapeake said several roads were impacted in the southern area of the city.
Things are expected to dry out on Thursday and Friday. Tune in to WAVY News 10 at 5 p.m. for the latest forecast.