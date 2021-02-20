Floodwaters continue to threaten areas across ENC

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Floodwaters continue to rise in rivers and creeks across Eastern North Carolina. It will be days before much of the flooding starts to recede.

“This is like tragedy right in front of your eyes honestly,” said Jennifer Lovelady a resident and small business owner in Trenton.

That tragedy stems from flooding after days of rain. Communities like Vanceboro are seeing high water but thankfully little damage.

“Right there at the foot of the bridge it’s flooded all the way up to the bottom of the bridge,” said Vanceboro resident Ramona Edwards.

“I think it’s going to be another three, four, five days even before we see that water go back to normal unless we get more rain coming in the next week,” said Tom Kiser of Vanceboro.

That’s not the case for Jones County, however. Trenton is seeing flooding and neighbors say it’s putting property at risk.

“It scares me. It frightens me because I’ve seen the devastation in my community. Two years ago I’ve seen people being pushed out of their homes,” said Lovelady.

She said the area needs major help and funding.

“We are welcoming and begging and pleading for the help for our town, our citizens and the communities. I really think if we could get some help we could save this area from being decimated by future floods,” said Lovelady.

She said it’s unusual to see flooding at this time of the year. Lovelady wants people to do their part and clean up their community.

“My big concern is the welfare of our waterways. We as humans need water absolutely, we don’t need dirty water. I would encourage people to try and keep the trash up out of the waterways as it is reaching the oceans,” said Lovelady.

County officials will be monitoring flooding, watching for impacts as the waters recede. People in Jones County hope to see help come in from the state.