Floodwaters starting to recede in Jones County; Some spots in Vanceboro area still closed to traffic

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials in Jones County are reopening some roads after days of flooding. But they are still keeping an eye on some areas where there’s high water.

As of Monday afternoon, the river levels are dropping, and Chinquapin and NC Hwy. 41 are back open. Oak Grove and Middle Road are still blocked to traffic. Signs are warning drivers it is impassable because of recent downpours.

High water left the Trent River and has flowed across the county. Jones County Emergency Services Director Tim Pike said the county’s flood level is moderate.

“Once you get up to moderate, [rain water] comes on out, it gets on the highways, and stuff like that,” Pike said. “Major flood is when it’s getting into people’s houses and we have not had that this event.”

One homeowner is staying put in his elevated home, waiting for the water surrounding it to recede. Emergency personnel has been in contact with him daily. There are no reports of injuries or structural damage from the flooding.

Emergency officials expect to reopen Middle Road by Tuesday. In the meantime, county personnel are asking drivers to stay out of areas with standing water and closed roads.

Jones County Public Schools will go back to a normal schedule Tuesday, after a two-hour delay Monday morning.

Officials watching Tar River closely as roads remain closed in Vanceboro

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Floodwaters are receding in the Vanceboro area but emergency officials say areas of the town are still closed and will stay that way until they are deemed safe for travel.

The Neuse River and creeks flowing into it are still above normal. Officials expect water levels to drop slowly over the next few days.

They are reminding people that roads are closed for a reason. Crews will determine if flooding caused any damage before they reopen roads currently closed to traffic.