Gatlinburg SkyBridge coated in snow in Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains were coated in snow this week, including the Gatlinburg SkyBridge, as this video released on the park’s Facebook page shows.
Gatlinburg SkyBridge is North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge and spans 680 feet across a valley in the Great Smoky Mountains.
A tunnel of vibrant lights await visitors who ride the SkyLift up the mountain.
Once you reach the top, you’ll walk across the SkyBridge to the breathtaking view of Christmas decor and festive twinkling lights.
Latest headlines from FOX 46
- ‘The day is finally here.’ Greg Olsen shares first look at new pediatric heart center at Levine Children’s Hospital
- Concord business to manufacture dry ice for COVID-19 vaccines
- Cute puppy pics used to bait victims as online scams spike amid pandemic, BBB warns
- UNC-CH professors concerned about plan to bring 3,500 students to campus
- Top 1 percent of Paycheck Protection Program loans in NC account for a quarter of all loan value