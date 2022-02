GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday’s noon news was the last time we’ll see meteorologist Alex Wasilenko on WNCT.

He’s moving closer to his home in Vermont to work with our sister station in Burlington. We got the chance to wish him well and get some final thoughts from him on his last newscast.

Click the above video to watch his final moments on 9OYS and join us in wishing him well.