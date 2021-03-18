Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency for state in advance of severe weather

Weather

by: Gov. Roy Cooper's press office

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH – Gov. Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency Thursday in advance of expected severe weather across North Carolina.

“This state of emergency will allow movement of trucks and equipment to respond to emergencies, rapidly restore power outages and clear debris after the storm passes,” said Gov. Cooper. 

With the concurrence of the Council of State, the Governor signed transportation waivers that waive size and weight requirements for vehicles traveling on state highways to support the restoration of utility services, debris removal and emergency relief efforts.

The Governor’s order also allows the state to seek federal reimbursement for disaster-related costs.

