Gov. Cooper surveys damage left by deadly tornado in Brunswick County

OCEAN ISLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper visited Brunswick County Wednesday to survey the damage left by a deadly tornado late Monday.

Cooper spoke with local emergency management officials as well as homeowners already beginning to recover from the tornado.

“People in Brunswick County were hit hard by this ferocious tornado and we want to make state resources available as much as possible,” said Cooper.

On Monday night, a tornado hit Brunswick County, severely damaging homes including in the Ocean Ridge Plantation community. Ten people were injured and three people lost their lives.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service categorized the tornado as an EF3.

NWS believes the Brunswick County tornado had max winds of 160 mph.

Power lines are down and many homes are damaged, especially in the Ocean Ridge Plantation area, after a tornado hit the south end of Brunswick County overnight, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Tornado damage in Brunswick County (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

Tornado damage in Brunswick County (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)





Tornado damage in Brunswick County (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

Tornado damage in Brunswick County (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

Tornado damage in Brunswick County (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

Tornado damage in Brunswick County (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

Tornado damage in Brunswick County (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

Tornado damage in Brunswick County (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

Tornado damage in Brunswick County (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

Tornado damage in Brunswick County (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

Tornado damage in Brunswick County (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

Tornado damage in Brunswick County (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

Tornado damage in Brunswick County (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

Damage from the Brunswick County tornado. WBTW photo

A SkyEye 17 look at Brunswick County tornado damage

Brunswick County tornado damage (Photo: Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

Brunswick County tornado damage (Photo: Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

Brunswick County tornado damage (Photo: Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

Brunswick County tornado damage (Photo: Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

All three residents who were killed were from the Ocean Ridge Plantation area, according to Ed Conrow, director of Emergency Management for Brunswick County.

No one has been reported missing following the tornado.

State emergency management and State Highway Patrol have been on the scene since Monday night and continue to assess damage to determine what resources may be available to assist in recovery efforts.