VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin was in Virginia Beach Friday to survey the damage from the April 30 tornado.

Youngkin tweeted about his visit to the Great Neck area and said that amid the devastation, it was inspiring to see neighbors helping neighbors and to see first responders working hard to restore the community.

Gov. Youngkin surveys damage from tornado in Virginia Beach (Photo Courtesy: Office of Gov. Youngkin) Gov. Youngkin surveys damage from tornado in Virginia Beach (Photo Courtesy: Office of Gov. Youngkin) Gov. Youngkin surveys damage from tornado in Virginia Beach (Photo Courtesy: Office of Gov. Youngkin) Gov. Youngkin surveys damage from tornado in Virginia Beach (Photo Courtesy: Office of Gov. Youngkin)

City officials say there has been around $16 million in damages to the area due to the tornado. $15 is estimated to be the cost of damages to residences in the area, while $731,000 is the estimated amount of public damages.

Those who would like to donate or help with the clean-up efforts through volunteering, click here.