GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The National Weather Service and Storm Team 9 are working to make sure the people stay informed and up to date on any storm-related alerts.

Officials with local emergency management in Greenville, ECU Health, Greenville Utilities and WNCT held a meeting. They discussed ways each organization is making sure they’re prepared for any storm that comes our way.

WNCT meteorologist David Sawyer talked about how they work hard to make sure the public is in the know.

“We’re really committed, and I think all the broadcasts, especially from the Storm Team standpoint are really focused on to the best of our ability that what we’re doing is accurate, reliable and consistency of what that product is,” Sawyer said.

The National Weather Service emphasized the importance of being prepared for a storm, even in inland areas like Greenville, Kinston or Snow Hill.