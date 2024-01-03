GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In anticipation of the heavy storms coming our way this weekend, the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is on alert, especially when it comes to the Greenville Greenway.

Parts of the Greenville Greenway have been prompted to closure because of rising water levels of the Tar River. Officials said that flooding is expected to impact several areas along the South Tar River Greenway and are planning to address the issues before things get worse.

“We try to notify the public as soon as possible when we have to close them. Obviously, sometimes the water rises quicker than we anticipate. But we are definitely ready like right now we’re just monitoring right now and hopefully can get back early next week it’ll be clean and reopen,” said Don Octigan, director of Greenville Recreation and Parks.

The Greenway closures include the Town Common boat ramp, the off-leash dog park and the Green Springs Park. For more information, contact the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department at (252) 329-4567.