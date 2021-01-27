Greenville, other areas preparing for possibility of winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — School districts and businesses are preparing for the possibility of winter weather overnight and into Thursday morning. That’s also the case for many cities and towns across Eastern North Carolina, including Greenville.

Road crews are also taking steps to prepare for a blast of winter and the road worries that could follow. Workers from Greenville Public Works and the North Carolina Department of Transportation will be clearing anything freezing from the roads and bridges through the overnight and into the morning.

CLICK HERE for closings and delays

CLICK HERE for the latest weather forecast

Officials said city and state crews have their trucks set for any early-morning snowfall. They’ll put salt down to melt any slick spots. One thing they have to also take into account is rain coming before the snow. Rain would wash away any salt that officials lay down early.

“We will keep an eye on it, on the storm,” said Kevin Mulligan, director of Greenville Public Works. “Right now, with less than an inch of snow projected and some warmer weather and a lot of rain, we don’t think we are going to get any substantive ice accumulations, but we are still going to prepare for it and we will have crews ready and available to apply salt.”

Officials believe temperatures may stay above freezing but are prepared for any changes that could come. Mulligan also said NCDOT is prepared to handle problems on the highways, and if they need assistance, his team will be ready to help.