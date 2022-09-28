GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville Utilities has been keeping an eye on Hurricane Ian and is ready to respond as necessary. Crews are checking and positioning equipment and supplies to most efficiently be available to help restore power in case of any outages. As is the case every day and night, crews are on standby, ready to respond if needed.

If the storm does cause power outages or other system damage, customers are asked to call the toll-free Emergency Hotline, 1-855-767-2482 (1-855-SOS-2-GUC). Electric outages can also be reported via their website at guc.com/storm-central. GUC is asking customers to please use the hotline and the website (instead of social media) to report outages as those are tied directly into the system and will get crews to you the quickest. Social media is not monitored 24/7, so it may be hours before your message is seen.

Customers are asked to make sure their cell phone numbers are associated with their account before the storm approaches. Those who do will receive text messages if they are impacted by an outage. Customers can go to guc.com, login to their account, and update the User Profile. If they prefer, they can use the online website chat or call 252-752-7166 during regular business hours for assistance with updating their account.

Information about outages (such as how many customers are affected and how long until the power comes back on) can be found on the GUC outage map at guc.com/outage-map. The map shows where outages have been reported, as well as when outages are confirmed, an estimate of the number of customers affected and the anticipated time of restoration.

If winds exceed 35 miles per hour, crews will not be able to safely respond to outages and will take shelter until the winds allow for safe restoration operations to resume.

GUC will provide regular updates via its website (guc.com), Facebook (facebook.com/GreenvilleUtilities), Twitter (twitter.com/guc_info), and on GUCtv Cable Channel 35.

If your power goes out, GUC offers the following tips: