‘Holy cow! There it is right there! That’s a tornado!’: Woman reacts to spotting possible tornado in Burlington with sheer excitement

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Most people would be scared if they came face to face with a tornado.

Maryann Tucker isn’t most people.

Tucker was driving in Burlington when she saw what she believed was a tornado and shared her reaction over Facebook Live.

EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds hit Burlington, Whitsett areas, National Weather Service confirms

“Holy cow!” she said in the video. “There it is right there! That’s a tornado! Oh my god, a tornado! I’ve never seen one in my life. Look! Holy cow! There’s a tornado, y’all. everybody be safe.”