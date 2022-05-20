GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Among downright hot weather, we should keep in mind some dangers like heat exhaustion and heatstroke, health officials say.

EMS Medical Director at CarolinaEast Medical Center, Dr. Stanley Koontz, said some of the first symptoms of heatstroke include dizziness, lightheadedness and numbness and tingling in your fingertips. If you feel these symptoms, you need to get inside immediately.

“Heatstroke is an absolute emergency,” said Koontz.

He said heatstroke can lead to permanent damage and can even be fatal, but another less severe concern is heat exhaustion.

“Heat exhaustion is you get dehydrated, your body gets very warm, and you get very tired. And you sort of just run out of energy run out of, you know, the ability to do anything. Whereas heatstroke, you actually have damage to the central nervous system,” said Koontz.

He said use your common sense, drink a lot of water and stay out of the heat as much as possible.

“If you have to be in the heat to work, try to do periods of rest where you get out of the heat to recover,” he added.

Another crucial note is never to leave your children in the car in these temperatures.

“It only takes about 15 minutes for a car to exceed 150 degrees, and that can be a really rapid progression,” said Ellen Walston, the Safe Kids Coordinator at ECU Health.

Walston said heat affects children much more severely than adults.

“The main reason for that is children have less surface area to call themselves. Also, they can’t express when they’re thirsty,” she said.

She also said that 53% of child heatstroke deaths occur because parents forget their child in the car. She said to leave your purse or phone in the backseat to avoid forgetting your child.

She added to never leave a pet or elderly person in the car either in these hot temperatures. If you see a child, pet or senior left in a hot car, she said, call 911 immediately.