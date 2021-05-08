How to see Saturday’s Rocket Launch from Wallops Island in Virginia

If you have a clear view to the Northeastern Sky, you might be able to see the KiNET-X 4 stage sounding rocket launch from NASA Wallops Flight Facility this weekend. Here are the launch details as of Friday at 5 pm.

Launch T-0: 8:02 PM Saturday May 8

Launch Window: 40 minutes

Backup Launches Windows: Through May 16

Vapors Released 9 min 30 seconds – 10 minutes after launch.



This rocket is going to release vapors in upper atmosphere to study Earth’s Magnetic field. For us, we might see green and possible purple clouds.

Spherical Clouds after launch in Eastern Sky



To the human eye, the violets are the hardest to see, the green colors will be more visible. If you have a camera get it set up on a tripod for a chance for a great picture.

I would recommend going to the North End of Virginia Beach, or another suitable area where you can see a clear view of the east and northeast sky. keep in mind some cities have closure rules for parks at sunset.

You can watch the launch here online:

Wallops Video Site

Launch Information

Enjoy the launch!