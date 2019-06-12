Hurricane Center

Hurricane Center

More Hurricane Center

Interactive Hurricane Tracker

Atlantic Satellite

Atlantic Satellite

Atlantic Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

East Coast Satellite

East Coast Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite
Fair

Greenville

81°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
76°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Washington

79°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
76°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Jacksonville/New

79°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
77°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Beaufort

82°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
79°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
WNCT 9 First Alert Weather