GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- Art and culture are important to a lot of people in Eastern North Carolina. Recently, there are more initiatives being put in place to expand the art scene to communities in Greenville.

HeARToscope is a non-profit organization focused on bringing art to places like West and South Greenville. Deborah Sheppard is the founder and executive director. She said she felt like she needed to do something when she noticed a lot of art in areas like uptown Greenville but the West and South side barely has any.