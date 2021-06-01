Welcome to the Storm Team 9 Hurricane Center; What to expect during 2021 season

Welcome to the Storm Team 9 Weather Hurricane Center. Here, you’ll find every resource you need in a clean, easy-to-use layout. Of course, the best way to learn about future hurricanes is by studying the behavior of past storms. Our online center has a detailed video archive from Hurricane Hazel to Hurricane Floyd and beyond.

Other videos include how hurricanes form, things to watch out when a storm nears, how to prepare for a storm and the things you need to be able to track current storms

From beginners to experienced hurricane survivors, there’s something here for everyone. See up-to-the-minute satellite and radar images, as well as the latest watch & warning information. You’ll never miss an update. You can even print your own supply checklist and send questions directly to our meteorologists.

Don’t just read about the storm, be part of the discussion. The Storm Team 9 online hurricane center is backed by a weather team with nearly 40 years of combined forecasting experience right here in Eastern North Carolina.

Our goal is very simple, to keep you informed, and safe.