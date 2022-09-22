RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) – Visitors to Cape Hatteras National Seashore are advised to avoid some of the beaches in northern Rodanthe for a couple of days because of hazardous conditions expected from Hurricane Fiona.

Officials with the National Park Service said visitors should avoid a 2-mile stretch of beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive on Thursday and Friday, based on National Weather Service forecasts.

There is the potential for ocean overwash and beach erosion associated with the distant storm. Several homes in Rodanthe are vulnerable to damage from the surf and high winds.

Hurricane Fiona is also forecast to produce dangerous rip currents through the weekend.

The Town of Kill Devil Hills alerted the public Thursday about strong rip currents along the beach there. If you see a yellow flag in the sand, there is a rip current directly in front of the flag.

Emerald Isle has also alerted people to dangerous conditions Thursday and has advised people to stay out of the water.

Visitors can sign up for beach-related weather and ocean condition alerts by texting OBXBeachConditions to 77295.