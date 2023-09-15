GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s been five years since Hurricane Florence left devastation of all kinds on Eastern North Carolina.

It’s one of the worst storms to hit the area. The storm stalled over ENC and produced widespread flooding, destruction and loss of life.

The Storm Team 9 group of meteorologists put together a 30-minute special that marks five years since Hurricane Florence hit Eastern North Carolina, on Sept. 14, 2018.

Hurricane Florence, four years later: What’s been done, what’s next

Residents, officials reflect on four years after Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina

Report: Hurricane Florence killed 22, caused $24B in damages

2018: Hurricane Florence photos

This week marks anniversary of Florence, Floyd impacting NC