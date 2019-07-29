Nonprofit offers $250,000 in grants to help East N.C. recover from Florence

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, waves slam the Oceana Pier & Pier House Restaurant in Atlantic Beach, N.C. as Hurricane Florence approaches the area. U.S. Marine Corps leaders say it will cost around $3.6 billion to repair the extensive damage to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina from Hurricane Florence. (Travis Long/The […]

The North Carolina Community Foundation announced on Monday that it has allocated $250,000 in funding from the NCCF Disaster Relief Fund to help Hurricane Florence disaster recovery in eastern North Carolina communities.



NCCF says grant funding will be administered through a partnership with the North Carolina Inclusive Disaster Recovery Network.



Grants will support nonprofit organizations that are led by or focus long-term recovery efforts on minority communities, people of color and other underserved populations in the area.

Leslie Ann Jackson, NCCF vice president of community investment and engagement, said, “We know that in order to truly understand unmet needs after a disaster, there is no substitute for hearing from the communities that relief efforts often overlook.”

Jennifer Tolle Whiteside, NCCF CEO and president, said, “We’ve seen firsthand how critical philanthropic support is to sustainable long-term disaster recovery and building community resilience. Our statewide board of directors and grants committee are deeply committed to ensuring disaster recovery dollars and all philanthropic funding is equitably awarded and includes all parts of North Carolina’s diverse communities.”