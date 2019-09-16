1  of  2
Update on distribution of NC Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Fund

RALEIGH, NC (WNCT) – Officials from the Public Schools of North Carolina issued an update on Monday to show how much money school districts affected by Hurricane Florence have received from the $95 million Florence Disaster Recovery Fund.

Locally, the following school districts received funding from the Florence Disaster Recovery Fund:

Camp Lejeune: $5,815
Carteret County: $12,530,276
Craven County: $6,284,524
Duplin County: $5,000,000
Greenen County: $13,489
Jones County: $17,010
Lenoir County: $4,230,087
Onslow County: $21,715,348
Pamlico County: $1,997,271
Wayne County: $8,040

Total funds distributed to ALL NC school districts, as of 9/16/2019: $77,717,488 (From total of $95 million appropriated)

