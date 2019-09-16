Update on distribution of NC Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Fund

RALEIGH, NC (WNCT) – State officials announced on Friday they have awarded a total of $2 million in grants to six non-profit groups helping people rebuild or repair their homes from damaged caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The NC Emergency Management Agency, a division of the NC Dept. of Public Safety, said it is awarding the grants using funds provided by the General Assembly in the Hurricane Florence Disaster Relief Act.

The grants will go to these groups in the following amounts:

Voluntary agencies that provide shelter, housing repairs and other emergency and disaster recovery services were eligible to apply for grant awards of up to $500,000.

The applications were reviewed and scored by a multidisciplinary team using scoring criteria that were made available at the time of application.