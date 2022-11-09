INDIAN BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — If you have plans to travel to the coast, you may want to pay attention.

The town of Indian Beach is closing its beach access for now. Officials say this is because of extremely high tides, which would make it too dangerous to allow people to drive down the shoreline.

Tim White, town manager of Indian Beach, said there are a few factors causing the waves, including the potential dangers of tropical system Nicole.

“We don’t have a very large beach here,” White said. “So when the tide gets up to the bottom of the dune, we can’t let people get out. We just felt it was for the safety of all the residents and people going out on the beach.”

People will be allowed to walk on the beach but are asked to stay out of the water. Town officials say they will re-evaluate this decision on Monday.