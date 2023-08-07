JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With high temperatures and humidity levels, people are working to keep themselves cool this summer.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Monday. It impacts nearly all of Eastern North Carolina. At Northeast Creek Park, it’s been busy there all day as people look for ways to beat the heat.

Kids have been running around playing on the splash pad and parents have been enjoying the shade, keeping themselves hydrated by drinking water throughout the day. Some residents said this summer feels much hotter than last.

“I don’t remember it being in the 90s when we got here last August, like consistently in the 90s,” said Linda McMenamy, a Jacksonville resident. “So I think it’s a little hotter. I definitely feel like a lot of places are feeling the heat here.”

“I like getting wet whenever I want to … stay hydrated,” said Lucca and Giovanni, also from Jacksonville.

Children who spoke with WNCT added they’ve also been staying out of the heat a lot this summer by chilling inside with the air conditioner cranked up high. The City of Jacksonville also has a splash pad to cool off at Jack Amyette Park for people interested.