KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Red Cross crews are driving up and down Tiffany Drive at the Town and Country mobile home park.

A Red Cross spokesperson says they are looking at damage from the flooding this week and coming up with the next plan.

People living in the homes say it’s been a tough three days.

“Not happy, everyone who lives here, obviously live paycheck to paycheck,” added Brad Foster after a Red Cross vehicle drove by his home.

Many say they could live in their home since the floodwaters have receded, but there is more at play.

The water has subsided from Tiffany Drive, but the flooding impacts remain.

Caburrus County put up notices on homes in need of an inspection before people can reside in the homes again. Some are hoping their home was not the next to be closed for inhabitable conditions.

“It’s either we can have somebody try and get us some help or we’re messed up,” said Richard Keister, a homeowner still in his home for the time being.

People living on the street say this is the fourth flood in three years, and they know they are on a flood plain alongside Irish Buffalo Creek.

Duke Energy shut off power to 12 homes at the request of the Cabarrus County inspections department. The Red Cross will be setting up a temporary shelter, and people say if they need to leave, they are glad someone is there to help.

“We’ve got nothing, we’re screwed pretty much,” added Keister. “I mean I’ve got no place to go. My daughter lives in West Green Apartments, in Kannapolis, and she can’t have anyone stay with her.”

The temporary shelter is at Fred L. Wilson Elementary School. It’s operated in coordination with the City of Kannapolis and Cabarrus County.