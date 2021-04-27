King Tides Project helping people track water levels

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You may notice unusually high or low tides this week along the coast due to something called the King Tide.

There’s a new way people living in Eastern North Carolina can get involved in tracking these water levels. The King Tides Project is an international initiative to document extreme high-tide events using photos. UNC’s Institute of Marine Sciences started the NC branch in 2015.

The organization’s goal is to create a record of how our shorelines look today and track future changes.

“Basically, we can visualize what the future, perhaps 10, 15, 20 years down the road will look like by looking at king tides,” said Dr. Christine Voss, research associate at the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences. “We actually see water coming up through the very storm drains in many of our older towns.

“What we ask the public to do when we have these King Tide Events is to go out and snap the shore and see the future, so the logo goes.”

A King Tide is taking place through April 30. If you want to get involved, download the free Coastal Observer app, register and upload your photo. There are King Tide water level stations along the coast, if you’re looking for a good location to take photos.