Kinston residents call on state and federal help for flooding

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Floodwaters are covering parts of Kinston days after the last rain fell. Local leaders are renewing promises for improvement and prevention.

“We are starting to see an increase about every two years that we are having this flooding issue,” said Jerri King, director of Lenoir County Emergency Services.

“We are tired of getting this over and over again,” said Myrtle Taylor, a Kinston resident.

People around Kinston are now looking for state and federal help, saying they feel forgotten.

“Kinston is a small town, and I feel like there are things that the state can do to fix the flooding in the area,” said Grace Brownlee of Kinston.

“The state and federal do not care about us. We have to leave in a boat if we see it coming,” said Taylor.

People in Kinston fear seeing floods as bad or worse than they suffered before. State Rep. Chris Humphrey said they are working to get state officials to see Kinston as a priority.

“We’ve flooded here enough that we’re trying to keep the spotlight on this issue,” said Humphrey.

People in Kinston say that spotlight shouldn’t be off their area until the problem is fixed.

“Funding isn’t doing it. They have to make changes down here,” said Taylor.