KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City will host a community forum on hurricanes on Saturday. They will discuss hurricane preparedness in the community with a virtual option offered as well.

The class will take place starting at 11 am at the St. James AME Church located at 402 East Shine Street in Kinston. The forums are free and open to all to hear presentations from a meteorologist with the National Weather Service on hurricanes and their impacts on Eastern North Carolina.

They will discuss why you should never focus on just the category of the storm, along with discussing all of the impacts any tropical cyclone can bring. As well as covering the hurricane outlook for the season, while emphasizing, that it only takes one storm to make an impact on your life. The end of the forum will be open for community discussion and questions.

If you want to join the forum virtually from the comfort of your home, you can register using this link: Registration (gotowebinar.com). You will have the ability to ask questions and participate in discussions through the virtual option.

More information can be found at: https://www.weather.gov/mhx/hurricanecommunityforums