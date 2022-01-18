Lenoir County officials warning people to stay safe during potential bad weather later this week

KINSTON — Lenoir County Emergency Services (LCES) and Lenoir County Department of Social Services officials are warning a significant winter weather event is potentially happening later this week, specifically on Friday and Saturday. There could be power outages and hazardous road conditions as a result of this winter weather event.

Officials from LCES and the Department of Social Services are advising Lenoir County residents to prepare NOW for this event. Here are some tips from the LCES and DSS on how to prepare:

Purchase your non-perishable food items now. Please be mindful of your fellow residents and only purchase what you and your family need to get through a few days at home

Make sure your essential medications are filled

If you or a family member uses in-home oxygen, make certain you have extra tanks on hand; the tanks should not require the use of a concentrator if the electricity goes out

Be sure to have flashlights with batteries on hand in your home; LCES does NOT recommend using candles due to the potential fire hazard

Have alternative methods of staying warm, including plenty of blankets, making sure your fuel-fired appliances are topped off, etc. If you use fuel-fired appliances, be certain you have a carbon monoxide detector; it’s also recommended to keep a 3-feet clearance from combustible materials and the fuel-fired device

To keep the little ones in your home entertained, have some board or card games on hand

Use credible sources for your weather updates; i.e., Neuse News, local television stations, etc.

LCES is recommending to stay in your home, but if you must travel, give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and keep an emergency supply kit in your vehicle (that should include blankets, a cell phone charger, flashlight, water, high-calorie non-perishable food, car battery charging cables and other essential items)

If you lose power in your home, contact your power company by using the numbers below:

City of Kinston: 252-939-3282

Duke-Progress Energy: 800-419-6356

Jones-Onslow: 800-682-1515

Pitt-Greene: 800-622-1362

As always, don’t forget to bring your pets inside and to check on your elderly neighbors.