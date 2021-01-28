Let it snow: ENC wakes up to blanket of winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville and Eastern North Carolina woke up to a winter wonderland of snow Thursday morning.

Some places reached as much as five inches of snow, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service. The snow was seen as far south as Morehead City with even the Outer Banks getting a taste of the winter weather.

Hamilton, in northern Martin County, measured the most with five inches, unofficially. The snow was melting Thursday afternoon, and the coast was being battered with tropical storm force wind gusts into the afternoon, reaching between 40-50 mph, according to WNCT meteorologist Alex Wasilenko.

Many schools were either delayed or closed on Thursday along with numerous businesses. Traffic accidents were apparent but at a minimal, according to reports.

It’s likely that some areas will see some slick conditions tonight as areas refreeze where the melting was taking place on Thursday. Drivers were urged by the NC State Highway Patrol to take it easy on the roads and highways.

Greenville wakes up to winter

Greenville and Pitt County saw its fair share of snow.

After some periods of heavy rain late Wednesday, snow began to fall shortly after 1 a.m. It was sticking to the grass and even parked vehicles.

Salt trucks could also be seen laying out layers early Thursday to make the roads safe for travel.

–– Aaron Deane

Bertie, Martin County get heavy snow totals

Both Bertie and Martin counties got their fair share of snow. In fact, they got so much, some of it may still cover the ground into Thursday night and Friday morning.

Overall, main roads in both counties were cleared of snow by the morning. Some side streets or backroads had some snow remaining on the side. The taste of winter had many excited.

“I walked outside, and I’m walking in the yard because we see this like once a year, so once you see it you have to enjoy it while it lasts,” said Tirah Spivey of Windsor.

Members of the NC Department of Transportation and other workers had been going around, plowing and salting what still remains.

— Ford Sanders

Kinston gets its share of snow, too

Kinston woke up to a bit of snow that was nice to look at while it was on the ground but was melting away quickly.

You had to get up around 5 or 6 Thursday morning to see the snowfall at its peak. The rain changed to snow as we were on our way from Onslow County to Lenoir County. Grassy areas, cars and some homes’ roofs were covered with the flurries.

You couldn’t make snow angels but you could see some snowmen. We named ours Harry, but he didn’t live a very long life.

There wasn’t enough snow to cover the roadways in Kinston. Warm ground temperatures caused it to melt, making the streets wet and slick.

By 8 a.m., most of the snow was either melting or well on its way, leading to sunny skies for the rest of the day.

–– Camila Barco

Different kind of ‘snow day’ in Washington

Snow was sticking in Washington early Thursday but most of it was gone by the afternoon.

Boats at the Washington Waterfront had a thin layer of snow. People in the area said they were happy to see it. For Washington councilman William Pitt, it meant a shift to remote learning and working. That is changing the meaning of “snow days” now.

“For small towns, they sort of flip out it in,” Pitt said. “I guess the thing about snow is we don’t get very much of it. Now with the pandemic changing our lives, I think the day of ‘snow days’ is going to end.

It was quite the contrast of snowfall totals in Beaufort County. In northern parts, there were reports of close to four inches of snow. Many parts of the southern areas only had a trace or slightly more.

— Ariana Kraft