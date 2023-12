YORKSHIRE DALES, England (Storyful) — An electrical storm lit up the night sky in England’s Yorkshire Dales on Thursday night, December 28.

Spectacular footage posted by The Shack Yorkshire Dales on Facebook shows a herd of cattle happily grazing as lightning flashed behind them.

The UK’s Met Office warned of a supercell thunderstorm hitting the region on Thursday, with heavy rain, small hail, frequent lightning and strong and gusty winds expected.

Credit: The Shack Yorkshire Dales via Storyful