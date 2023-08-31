KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — We’re tracking the latest updates as now Tropical Storm Idalia passes just south of the Outer Banks on Thursday.

12:30 p.m. Andy Fox reports roads on the Outer Banks, including in Rodanthe where is, are still passable. NCDOT crews were working through the day to keep NC 12 open.

Meanwhile the conditions didn’t seem to be fazing restaurant goers at Art’s Place in Kitty Hawk, WAVY’s KaMaria Braye reports.

12 p.m. The City of Norfolk announced Thursday that the York Street Parking Garage (at York and Boush streets) and Brambleton Lot (Brambleton Avenue, just east of Scope Arena) will allow free parking from 2 p.m. Thursday through noon on Saturday, Sept. 2 because of heavy rainfall resulting in flooded roads.

10:35 a.m. The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says all roads in Dare County on Roanoke Island, and the beach, are clear and passable. There is about a foot of water on the road near Sandy Bay between Frisco and Hatteras. There are about 2 inches of water across both lanes of NC12 north of Oregon Inlet Campground, and between 4 and 6 inches of water and sand across both lanes at Pea Island Refuge.

9:30 a.m. Andy Fox is on the Outer Banks today with live updates on NC 12 conditions. Follow him on X for the latest.

8:15 a.m. NCDOT says crews are working to keep NC 12 open.

As we said earlier, today is NOT a day to be driving on NC12 unless absolutely necessary. But if you are out on the highway, be aware that our crews are out there clearing the road and working to shore up the protective dune. Please slow down and give them room to work! pic.twitter.com/fAtUC26giR — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) August 31, 2023



KaMaria Braye has the latest on conditions in Kitty Hawk.

Highway 12. NCDOT hard at work clearing over-wash and sand making the road passible. Hats off to NCDOT several assets on the road. Here are a few. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/D8gF0lI0W2 — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVYTV) August 31, 2023

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is also operating with Level 1 wind restrictions. The speed limit is 45 mph with no passing.

7:30 a.m. All areas of NC 12 on the Outer Banks are open as of 7:30 a.m., NCDOT says.

All primary routes and secondary routes have areas of standing water from heavy rain, but no issues have been reported at this time and there are no closed routes,” said NCDOT communications officer Tim Hass. “A lot of wet, blown sand on Highway 12.”

Hass says “However, this is NOT a day to be out on the roads in Dare County unless absolutely necessary.”

7 a.m. There are gusts to around 40 mph in Kitty Hawk, KaMaria Braye reports.

6:45 a.m. Ocean overwash has closed NC 12 north of Buxton.

NCDOT’s also urging people to stay off the roads in other areas of NC 12 if possible.

Yes, NC 12 is open and passable. BUT this is NOT a day to be out on the roads. Standing rainwater, blowing sand and strong winds can be expected anywhere you go today. High tide is coming up in another 90 minutes or so. If you must drive today, do it with EXTREME CAUTION. pic.twitter.com/4LoB3MuJZS — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) August 31, 2023

There’s also now a flash flood warning for Currituck County until 12:45 p.m., and one for Chowan and Perquimans counties until 11:30 a.m.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Currituck until 8/31 12:45PM pic.twitter.com/JCq7A2iMR4 — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) August 31, 2023

FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Chowan, Perquimans until 8/31 11:30AM pic.twitter.com/o0eeIAWsQT — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) August 31, 2023

5:40 a.m.

There are heavy downpours in the southern Outer Banks, with gusty winds. Places like Hatteras have seen as much as 6 inches of rain. There are currently several flash flood warnings in the area into the morning.

Dare County officials say more than eight inches of rain water is on NC 12 in the area of Village Marina. There’s about two inches of rain across both lanes of NC 12 just north of the Oregon Inlet campground.

NC 12 is clear from Pea Island to the Basnight Bridge, but there is blowing sand. There’s also sand in both directions of NC 12 on the first half mile north of Buxton.

Rainfall totals in the Outer Banks as of 6 a.m. Thursday

Meanwhile Hampton Roads has gotten less than half of an inch of rain so far with breezy conditions and gusts around 30 mph near the shore.

The storm’s expected to be right to our southside by around 2 p.m. and really out to sea by Thursday night.

The expected path and timing of Idalia.

