CHICAGO — From snow and blistering cold last week to rain and above-average temperatures this week, the New Year holiday will be vastly different from Christmas weekend.

With warming, snowbound Buffalo braces to find more dead

The storm, which continually shifted north over the Great Lakes in the days leading up to the weekend, dropped more than four feet of snow in the Buffalo, NY and Watertown, NY regions and killed at least 34 people. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz called the blizzard “the worst storm probably in our lifetime,” even for an area known for heavy snow.

WGN’s Chip Brewster and News Nation meteorologist Gerard Jebaily looked back at what made this storm different from previous blizzards, and then look at what the models have in store for the country in the coming weeks.

Topics for this week’s show included (the video from the live show will be added ASAP):

What happened in Upstate New York

A warm-up with rain coming to Eastern U.S.

Multiple rain / snow storms coming to Western U.S.

The latest extended and seasonal outlooks

Each week, the staff will devote the second half of the livestream to answering what our viewers have to say. A form is provided each week to fill out your question.