CHICAGO — The National Weather Service has an actual definition for a white Christmas: one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. Between the system currently moving into the Northeast and another snow-maker in the extended forecast, chances are on the rise for this holiday hope.

WGN-TV Chicago’s Chip Brewster and WOOD-TV Grand Rapids’ Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca broke down the near-term forecast and long-range outlook on this week’s Watching Winter Live. Two things are needed for a white Christmas: sustained below-freezing temperatures and precipitation. Cold enough temperatures are almost a guarantee over the next 10 days. As to the snow itself, current models show not just one, but two more systems that could produce wintry precipitation coming through the area in the next week or so.

