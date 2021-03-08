Local leaders push for people to have plan for severe weather

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — This week is Weather Preparedness Week, and local leaders are urging people to prepare and practice safety plans in case of severe weather.

Spring is the most weather-active season, but severe weather events can happen any time of the year. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite said it’s important to have an emergency plan. He also said we can all learn from the recent winter weather in Texas and its effects.

“Sometimes we are all very relaxe,d assuming everything will be better in a few hours or a few days,” Kite said. “Sometimes we might have events, if you just reflect back on what happened in Texas, your life might be inconvenienced for a much longer period than that.”

Kite said we are all in this together and we are all better prepared as a community for weather events when everyone has a plan in place.

There will be a statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. Test messages will be sent via the Emergency Alert System, on radio and TV. East Carolina University will also be involved in the statewide test.