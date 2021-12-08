Local officials give tips to residents as part of Winter Weather Preparedness Week

FILE – In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo, snow covers vehicles parked along Second Avenue after a powerful late winter storm dumped more than 2 feet of snow in Denver. The storm shut down major roadways, canceled school and closed the state legislature. On Monday, March 22, 2021, the National Weather Service upgraded its forecast model, with an eye on predicting extreme weather events better and faster. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Dec. 5-11 is Winter Weather Preparedness Week for North Carolina. The National Weather Service is joining forces with local officials in an effort to improve the nation’s readiness, responsiveness and overall resilience against extreme weather during the winter weather season.

9OYS spoke with Eric Heden, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Morehead City. He said their predictions are forecasting a mild winter for the state.

“The prediction is to be a milder winter. It’s about a 52% chance we will have an above-normal season upcoming, and only a 15% chance we will have temperatures below normal,” Heden said.

Heden says there are three main things you can do to prepare yourself for the colder weather.

Number one is making sure you have a good heating source, “make sure your furnace is running OK, your heat pump is working OK. Not having air conditioning in the summer stinks, it’s uncomfortable. Not having heat during the winter could be life-threatening,” Heden said.

Tip number two is stocking up enough supplies, food, water and medicine to last for three days if power happens to go out or the weather is too bad to travel for supplies.

Number three, “the best thing to do is have a well-maintained vehicle. You want good tread on your tires, and you want this even with the heavy rain we get in our area.” Stock up your vehicle with extra gloves and hats, phone chargers, a scraper, and an emergency kit. Also, make sure all fluids are fresh, and your windshield wipers are in good condition.Heden says always, “check the forecast, check your phone, check with local media, the national weather service” when traveling this winter season, especially if you’re traveling to western parts of the state or further North.

