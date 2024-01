LONDON (Storyful) — London welcomed the first snow of the season on Monday, January 8, as the Mayor’s Office activated severe weather protocols to face the wintry conditions in the city.

Mayor Sadiq Khan activated an emergency protocol to remove rough sleepers from the streets after temperatures dropped below zero.

This footage, captured by local blogger London Life, shows the first light snow of the year on the city’s iconic London Eye on Monday night.

Credit: London Life via Storyful