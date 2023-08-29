(QUEEN CITY NEWS/PINPOINT WEATHER) – Breathtaking footage captured from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Idalia continuing its path toward Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The storm was expected to make landfall Wednesday morning, intensifying to “an extremely dangerous major hurricane.”

LOOK 🌀 | Breathtaking footage captured by the @Space_Station shows Hurricane Idalia continuing its path toward Florida’s Gulf Coast. More: https://t.co/eDGauBX2Ay pic.twitter.com/jPI8vJqKKg — QCN Weather (@QCNWeather) August 29, 2023

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said Idalia was about 195 miles southwest of Tampa, moving north at around 15 mph. The storm’s wind speeds increased to 100 mph.

Due to Wednesday’s Super Moon, the storm surge threat is increased thanks to higher-than-normal high tides.