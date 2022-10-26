GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Every year, intense wildfires burn over a million acres of US woodland.

Naturally occurring fires work are nature’s reset button, clearing underbrush and transforming forest areas into clearings. Unfortunately, four out of five wildfires are caused by humans, and the results can be disastrous, with 6,000 structures burned in the US last year. They are also a major source of air pollution, turning San Francisco skies an eerie shade of orange in 2020.

Wildfire flames can reach 150 feet high and temperatures of over 2,000 degrees. As the planet continues to warm, the season for wildfires is becoming longer. A recent United Nations Report indicated wildfires may increase by as much as 50% worldwide by the year 2100.

