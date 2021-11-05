Major oceanside overwash, poor traffic conditions expected in OBX from Nov. 5-9

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Ahead of an expected coastal storm, The National Weather Service is warning residents and tourists of possible impacts to travel routes and beaches at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

“Visitors should take this storm seriously as it could be one of the strongest storms of the season,” stated David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “If possible, visitors should avoid travel to Seashore destinations until after the storm leaves the area.”

Officials say impacts are likely to include moderate to major oceanside overwash, potentially leading to challenging or impassable travel conditions.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding is likely this weekend as an impactful coastal storm develops, bringing strong winds to the area. Higher than average tides from a King tide event, will likely worsen impacts to the area. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/fTwO2F92K8 — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) November 5, 2021

These conditions are expected Sunday and Monday morning, along N.C. Highway 12 on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

In addition, the storm is expected to bring strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall, beach erosion and powerful surf. Beachgoers are encouraged to stay out of the water until the conditions improve.