Editor’s Note: Meteorologist Max Claypool has a new weekly weather-related feature that will appear on WNCT News each week. This is the first episode of “Mad Max’s Laboratory.”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The goal of storm chasing is to see the business end of a storm while staying out of the rain and hail.

To some, storms are terrifying. To others, they are fascinating, exciting and mesmerizing. Every year, people drive thousands of miles to a place called Tornado Alley for a chance to glimpse at some of the most beautiful and violent weather phenomena on Earth.

