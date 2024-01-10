GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — 2023 was a wild year for weather in Eastern North Carolina. We’re gonna take a look back at this year’s most memorable events.

March 2023 was dry with up and down temperatures. That led to trouble, an out-of-control blaze in the Croatan National Forest. It lasted more than a month and burned 32,000 acres.

When severe weather season hit its peak a month later, vicious thunderstorms damaged ENC with wind and hail.

In July came a storm that shocked everyone. An EF3 wedge tornado did big-time damage in Rocky Mount and other parts of Nash and Edgecombe counties. It leveled a Pfizer plant, throwing tractor-trailers hundreds of yards.

Ophelia dumped buckets of rain pushing rivers to major flood stage.

And perhaps the most powerful weather event of the year was the Nor’easter in December.