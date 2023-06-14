GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Artificial intelligence is already reshaping our world. And with the explosion of new AI software that can understand human language and learn from data, it’s about to have a huge impact on how science is done.

So we had the question, how will AI affect weather forecasting? Dr. Dale Durran, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington is on the leading edge of this research.

Right now weather forecasting is done by machines that solve equations of the atmosphere for every few hours in the future. But running all these equations takes time, and Durran’s machine learning model can spit out long-range forecasts in a matter of seconds, with almost the same level of accuracy. That’s the first pillar of his machine learning model.

With the speed and additional variables of forecasting with AI, Durran thinks it’ll become the norm in the future.