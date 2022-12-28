GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Last week, we talked about midlatitude cyclones, which are the most common weather-making low pressure systems in North America. But what happens when one of these systems rapidly intensifies in a 24-hour period in a process called bombogenesis, otherwise known as a bomb cyclone?

A bomb cyclone occurs when intense rising air at the center of a midlatitude cyclone causes atmospheric pressure to drop 24 millibars or more in 24 hours. The term is essentially an acknowledgment of a rapidly intensifying storm.

This happened around Christmas, throwing over 200 million people under winter storm advisories. The ferocious storm brought below-zero temperatures to the Midwest and even parts of the South, with 80+ mph winds dropping the wind chill to 50 degrees below zero and with total whiteout conditions.

The blizzard turned deadly, with at least 50 fatalities, including at least 28 in Buffalo, where people became trapped in their cars. It’s one of the worst weather disasters in Buffalo’s history and is being described as a once-in-a-generation storm.

Across the country, 1.5 million lost power and thousands of flights were canceled over the holiday weekend. Ground blizzards of blowing snow created snow drifts reportedly 10-15 feet high.

Veteran storm chaser Reed Timmer also described it as the worst blizzard he’d ever seen.